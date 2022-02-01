Kartik Aaryan Introduces His Pet 'Katori' To Fans On Social Media; 'I'm In Love Again'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan often keeps his fans updated with his day to day activities on social media. Recently, the Dhamaka actor won attention from the fans and followers as he posted an adorable picture with his pet dog, named Katori, saying that he is 'in love again'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik dropped a couple of photographs featuring himself and Katori. Sharing some sunkissed photographs, the actor could be seen playing with his dog. He captioned the post, "Katori ❤️ 🐾 I’m in LOVE again 🥰 @katoriaaryan". In the pictures, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor could be seen wearing a peach coloured sweatshirt with a pair of blue denim jeans.

The post garnered several comments from the actor's fans. A fan commented, "I’m so happy for you 🥺🤍 I love seeing that smile on your face ahhh", another fan wrote, "Omgggggggg cryinggggg 😭". Some even wrote, "Cutie pie Katoriiiiiiiiii❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️", "soooo sweeettttt❤️❤️", "Oh my god! Don’t tell me you have a pet I’m crying omg’ look at katori baby so kyoootttt 🐥", "This is the cutest thing ever ❤️😭", and many dropped heart emojis and showered love for his pet Katori.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He has films like Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India in the pipeline. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced their new collaboration Shehzada earlier this year. The actor recently returned from Delhi after completing some portions of the film. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is set to be released on November 4, 2022. Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

Shehzada controversy

Makers of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Shehzada had issued a statement backing the actor after it was alleged that he 'threatened' to leave the film if the theatrical release of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo wasn't stopped. Bhushan Kumar said, "I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors, I have worked with".

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan