Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan Lock Eid 2024 Release For Sports Drama Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan, who was recently seen sharing the screen with Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, is already gearing up for his next project. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor will be seen in a sports drama movie helmed by Kabir Khan. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala will be backing this film.

3 things you need to know

Kartik Aaryan will begin shooting for his next project with Kabir Khan.

This is the first time Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a sports film.

The makers said that the film is inspired by a true story.

Kartik Aaryan locks Eid 2024 release for his next

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser poster and title of his upcoming sports drama movie. The film has been titled Chandu Champion and is based on the true story of not giving up. The movie will be released on June 14, 2024, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

(Kartik Aaryan shares the title of his upcoming sports drama biopic. | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Reportedly, the shooting for the Kartik Aaryan starrer will begin soon and will continue over the rest of the year. Bhuvan Arora, who rose to fame with the web series Farzi, will also feature in Chandu Champion. This will mark the first collaboration between 83 director Kabir Khan and the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor.

Chandu Champion: A story about an 'unknown person'

The Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan film was announced in July 2022. WIth its title being announced almost a year later, things are looking up. Earlier, at an event, director Khan had said the film was about an relatively unknown person. "What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you'll be shocked, that how do we not know this person," Khan said teasing the film.