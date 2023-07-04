Kartik Aaryan Jams To Satyaprem Kii Katha Songs With Kiara Advani On Sets | Watch

Satyaprem Kii Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was released in theatres on June 29. The film has been doing decent business at the box office and has received a positive response from the audience. Recently, the on-screen pair shared a goofy behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Satyaprem Kii Katha to treat their fans.

3 things you need to know

The total collection of Satyaprem Kii Katha stood at a total of Rs 42.71 crore nett at the domestic box office on Day 5 of the release.

Satyaprem Kii Katha was directed by Sameer Vidwans.

The film's star cast also included Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania.

Kartik Aaryan shares a singing video with Kiara Advani

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram handle to share a never seen before clip from the sets of Satyaprem Kii Katha. Sharing the video, the actor wrote (which loosely translated to), "Sing such a song that four people stop you from singing (Gaana aisa gaao ki 4 log bole mat gaao)." He further wrote, "Sattu & Katha singing away to glory with all the love coming their way."

The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 couple were jamming to their song titled Tu Meri Rehna dressed as Satyaprem and Katha. The on-screen pair was seen goofing around with each other and getting a good laugh out of it. The two break into the song jokingly and entertain the crew present around them. Soon after they made the post, a fan wrote that they should audition for the Indian Idol with a laughing emoticon.

What is the box office collection of Satyaprem Kii Katha?

Sameer Vadhwan’s directorial movie starring Kartik Aaryan as the main lead stands at a total collection of Rs 42.71 crore nett at the domestic box office. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel has further predicted a total of Rs 51-52 crore at the end of the first week. Satyaprem Kii Katha was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore and has to earn more to break even.

