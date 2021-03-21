Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Look 'dapper And Beautiful' As Showstoppers For Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra, known for his friendly equation with most of the stars of Bollywood, often manages to bring some interesting pairings to display his collection. The fashion desginer did so once again, bringing Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan as the showstoppers on day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week. The duo looked their traditional best, extending their professional collaboration amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani stunned in a shimmery silver lehenga. A plunging neckline, cut blouse and an Indo-Western dupatta as a long train were the highlights of the sequined, embellished outfit. Kartik impressed in his all-black traditional avatar, and an animal print standing out.

Manish termed the duo as the 'dapper and the beautiful', 'forever gorgeous' as he conveyed his love to them.

Kartik termed the experience as a 'walk down Magic Lane' and that he always felt 'surreal' to walk for the 'genius', referring to Manish Malhotra.

One of the highlights of the event was the men playing around with the Kabir Singh star's long cape, and trying to help her in carrying it off.

Manish termed his traditional wedding couture as a 'joyful celebration of moments where social connections, and the natural rhythm of human discourse take centerstage.' The collection inspired a 'sense of reminiscence' with embroidered pieces, two-toned color-blocked silhouettes of lilac, beige-gold, metallic gold-silver and black-white hues of lehengas, gowns, and kurtas, the fashion designer added.

Kartik & Kiara collaborate on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik and Kiara are working together for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie that was announced in 2019, is yet to be completed, as the movie's July 2020 release go delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the duo posed with co-star Tabu and director Anees Bazmee on the sets as the movie now releases on November 19.