Kartik Aaryan Lifts Co-star Rajpal Yadav At 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Success Bash; Watch

Kartik Aaryan and the entire team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are currently riding high on the success of their recently released horror comedy thriller. Ever since its theatrical release on May 20, the film has shattered several records at the box office. The craze and the hype surrounding the project were reflected in its box-office collections as it has managed to enter the coveted Rs 100 crores club.

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to clock impressive numbers, it seems like the entire team of the film are super happy with the response and they are in a celebratory mood. Recently, the cast and crew of the horror-comedy celebrated the film's milestone with a success party. Several glimpses of the party are doing rounds on the media, however, a video of Kartik Aaryan lifting Rajpal Yadav in his arms has grabbed netizens' attention.

Kartik Aaryan lifts Rajpal Yadav in his arms at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success party

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is minting impressive figures with each passing day. With the film's terrific response, the makers recently organised a success bash on May 30 at Bastian in Mumbai for the cast and crew. Director Anees Bazmee, producer Bhushan Kumar, Ronit Roy and his wife Neelam, Darshan Kumaar, Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Rakul Preet Singh and many other celebs were in attendance at the event.

Rajpal Yadav also attended the success bash with his wife Radha Yadav. However, a video from the bash where Kartik is seen lifting Rajpal in his arms to pose for the paparazzi has managed to steal all the limelight. Paps handle Varinder Chawla posted the clip on their Instagram handle with the caption "Cute moment Alert! @rajpalofficial & @kartikaaryan spotted today for #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2 success bash party 🎉 #SuccessParty #Spotted #Bollywood #VarinderChawla"

As soon as the post surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section to laud both the actors. One of the users wrote " sooo cute @kartikaaryan is truly soooo humble man 🧡💜❤️🤍" another wrote "Karthik is so down to earth and always smiling thats what I like bout him as a fan" the other user wrote "Hahhahahahhaa 😂😂😂😂 @kartikaaryan and his funny ways to make us smile 😍 😃😀 #KartikAaryan ❤️"

