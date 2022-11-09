Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan To Reunite For 3rd Film In 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Series: Reports

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has worked in a number of movies ever since his 2011 debut. While the actor has played various roles so far, he often talks about his debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its 2015 sequel. While there has been chatter about another outing in the series, a new report suggests that the actor and director are planning to reunite to make it.

Kartik Aaryan began his acting career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He returned to the franchise after four years and was hit to stardom, owning to his acting skills and monologues. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, Luv Ranjan, and producers Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak are keen to reunite for the third outing in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama film series and have multiple ideas about it. However, the production will take place, it will be after the release of Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

The source said, "Luv, Kartik, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak are keen to reunite on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. They have been toying around with multiple ideas over the years and Luv will dive into developing this post the release of Ranbir and Shraddha’s next in March."

Kartik Aaryan is also likely to appear in Ranjan's next film, which is still untitled. The details of the movie's plot are also under wraps.

Abhishek Pathak on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3

Filmmaker-producer Abhishek Pathak, who co-produced the two films in the PKP franchise, recently spilled some beans about the next movie in the series. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pathak was asked to provide an update on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. The director mentioned that the he and the makers of the franchise are looking forward to another addition to the series. He added, "It’s a dear franchise for us and we all want to make a part three. It’s a film with which we all started our journey together, and there is an idea that could translate into Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. Let’s see. As I always say, the script is the most important for any film."

Image: Twitter/Instagram/@kartikaaryan