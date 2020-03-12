Kartik Aaryan's Mom's Shocking Reaction To The Actor's First Onscreen Kiss

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel. The actor recently saw the release of his film Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is a remake of the 2009 Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer of the same name. The film showcases the love story of two couples in a parallel plot but different timelines. The couples face similar problems in different generations. While the first film received a lot of love from the audience, this one did not strike a chord with the audience.

Read on to know about Kartik Aaryan's mother's reaction to the actor's first on-screen kiss:

Kartik Aaryan reveals his mother's reaction to his first on-screen kiss

The actor always seems to be honest and forthcoming in his interviews. In a 2013 interview with a leading portal, Kartik Aaryan revealed what his family's reaction to his first on-screen kiss was. He revealed that he made his mother cry with his kissing scene in his debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

He shared that his mother was upset with her on-screen behaviour and broke down in tears. He also added that his grandmother was also upset with him. Further explaining the reason behind it, he said that he had left his studies to pursue acting and secondly, he was doing what he was doing on screens, and not in real life.

The actor is very close to his mother and often shares adorable pictures and videos with her on his social media handles. Kartik Aaryan also danced with his mother during the success bash of his film, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik Aaryan was also joined by family during the screening of Luka Chuppi.

