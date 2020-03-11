Kartik Aaryan And Shashank Khaitan To Team Up For His Next?

Kartik Aaryan has lately been busy shooting for the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to reports doing the rounds, he will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s next. The film is also expected to be bankrolled by Karan Johar.

Kartik Aaryan to team up with Shashank Khaitan?

According to a report by a leading news portal, Kartik Aaryan is all set to work with director Shashank Khaitan in his upcoming untitled film. It is also expected to be produced by Karan Johar. The trio is expected to come together for the first time. There has, however, been no confirmation from the people associated with Dharma Productions or director Shashank Khaitan. The speculations came up when Kartik Aaryan was spotted outside Shashank Khaitan’s house.

At this moment, director Shashank Khaitan was expected to be shooting for Mr. Lele. The film starred Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. The film, however, was postponed allegedly due to the clash of date availabilities between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The makers had reportedly spoken about a project being planned with the trio - Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, and Karan Johar.

Read Kartik Aaryan To Sonakshi, Times When B-Town Actors Pulled Off Graphic Outfits With Swag

Also read Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Share 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' BTS Pics From Their Night Shoot

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming horror comedy

Kartik Aaryan is all set to be seen in an upcoming horror comedy titled Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The film will be the second instalment of the 2007 Akshay Kumar film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, who is also in the writing team along with Farhad Samji. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also star actors like Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles. Take a look at the glimpse of the film shared by Kartik Aaryan.

Read Anees Bazmee Shares Funny Holi Meme Starring Kartik Aaryan & Rajpal Yadav; Fans React

Also read Kartik Aaryan's Pay Check From His First Gig As An Actor Will Take One By Surprise

Image Courtesy: Shashank Khaitan and Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.