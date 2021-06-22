Kartik Aaryan 'most Photogenic' & 'fun Behind Camera' Says Photographer Dabboo Ratnani

Dabboo Ratnani's yearly calendar is an annual ritual for Bollywood celebs. Various A-listed celebrities get their photos snapped by the talented Dabbo Ratnani for the calendar. Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar is yet to release, but the photographer has been sharing pictures of celebs like Kiara Advani from the recent shoot. In an interview, the photographer was asked who was the most fun person behind the cameras, to which Dabboo Ratnani said it was Kartik Aaryan and was all praise for the actor.

Dabboo Ratnani calls Kartik Aaryan 'most photogenic'

Dabboo Ratnani got in a conversation with an online portal, where the photographer was asked to name the actor who was the most fun person behind the cameras. Ratnani took Kartik Aaryan's name as the most fun person to work with. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has become a regular name in Ratnani's star-studded annual calendar in the past few years. Dabboo Ratnani who has worked with various A-listed Bollywood celebs over the years, called Kartik Aaryan very photogenic The photographer said that “Kartik Aaryan is so photogenic and he makes for great pictures. He really dedicates his time to photoshoots.” Kartik Aaryan’s picture from Dabboo Ratnani in this year’s calendar is yet to be launched. The actor's fans and well-wishers have been waiting for the picture with high anticipation.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gets a release date

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2. The movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie will also feature Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead role. Kartik's co-star Kiara recently took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself and Kartik and announced the release date for their movie. The movie is scheduled to release on 19th November 2021.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies

The actor will soon be seen in the action thriller movie Dhamaka. The movie is the remake of the 2014 South Korean movie The Terror Live. Kartik will be playing the role of a journalist who will be covering a live terrorist attack. The actor is also set to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

