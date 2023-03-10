Kartik Aaryan Mourns Demise Of 'best Landlord' Satish Kaushik: I Will Always Remember...

Kartik Aaryan mourned the loss of veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik after his death on March 9. He revealed that the late actor was his landlord during his struggling days in Mumbai.

The Shehzada actor took to social media and shared a photo of Kaushik wherein he could be seen smiling at the camera. Sharing the photo on his Instagram stories, Kartik wrote, "A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter, Sir. RIP Satish Sir!"

Take a look at the photo below.

About Satish Kaushik's demise

Satish Kaushik passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was at his friend's farmhouse in Delhi when he complained of breathlessness late at night. Kaushik's close friend Anupam Kher shared the news of his demise on his social media by sharing a monochrome photo.

The late actor's last rites and cremation took place on Thursday evening in Versova and several celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, and Farhan Akhtar among others arrived at his Mumbai residence to pay their last respects.

The funeral took place at the Versova crematorium where film industry members including Yashpal Sharma, Ramesh Taurani, Raj Babbar, Sudhir Mishra among others were present. The Tere Naam director is survived by his wife Sashi and an 11-year-old daughter Vanshika.