Kartik Aaryan Rejects Paan Masala Endorsement, Turns Down Lucrative ₹9 Cr Deal; Know More

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly turned down a lucrative endorsement deal for a paan masala brand. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently turned down a paan masala brand endorsement, which is reportedly worth Rs 9 crore.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar earlier received strong criticism after he became Vimal's brand ambassador and also appeared in their advertisement. The actor had issued an apology back in April this year while announcing his decision to donate the endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.

Kartik Aaryan turns down paan masala endorsement

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star resolutely said no to a tempting offer to endorse a paan masala brand. The outlet reached out to a prominent ad guru, who confirmed the same and said, "That’s right. That boy Kartik Aaryan has said no to around Rs. 8-9 crore offer to endorse paan masala. Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’."

Further, the actor's decision to decline the offer was hailed by former chairperson of the censor board and producer Pahlaj Nihalani. Nahlani expressed his opinion of not endorsing products that could potentially be harmful. Praising the actor's move, he said, "Being encouraged to take gutka and paan masala by Bollywood role models is definitely damaging to the nation’s health.”

Pahlaj also expressed his views on the broadcasting of alcohol and paan masala ads, which according to him is 'illegal and unconstitutional'.

“Law forbids the CBFC from granting certification to paan masala and alcohol ads. Therefore, the ads for these products being broadcast are illegal. Actors who are part of such ads should know they’re participating in illegal activity," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, a few months back, Akshay had hit the headlines for being roped in as the brand ambassador by a prominent paan masala brand. He issued an apology on social media and mentioned "the brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," the note read.

IMAGE: Instagram/KartikAaryan