With shooting restrictions being eased down in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several Bollywood stars have resumed their work. Joining the bandwagon of stars are Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The duo has resumed shooting their long-pending horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is directed by Anneez Bazmee.

The shooting for the film first began last year in Lucknow but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast and crew reunited again after one year in March 2021, but the filming was disrupted after Kartik contracted coronavirus, and then later due to the COVID-induced lockdown during the second wave. Now, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets with her co-actor Tabu as they both have started shooting for the film. While captioning the post, Kartik wrote, “Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ". Apart from Kartik and Tabu, the film also stars Kiara Advani. While Kiara who is basking in the success of her latest film Shershaah seems to be occupied with her other project. She is currently shooting with Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor for her next film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 is a sequel to the 2007 film which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The supporting characters were played by Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav among others. The Priyadarshan directorial was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manic. Moreover, the 2007 film featured Balan as a woman possessed by a ghost and this time, Tabu has come on board to play the memorable character. Moreover, unlike its predecessor which was a psychological horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be a proper horror-comedy.

Meanwhile, Kartik who was shooting for one of his upcoming films Freddy had welcomed actor Alaya F to the team with a special cake. The upcoming romantic thriller is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding fame. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani. Besides Freddy, which went on floors earlier this month, the star will be seen in Ram Madhvani-directed action-thriller, Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy, action-drama Captain India, to be helmed by Hansal Mehta and a romantic musical with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. He is also a part of Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

(IMAGE: KARTIKAARYAN/Instagram)