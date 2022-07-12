Kartik Aaryan Reunites With 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' Team To Celebrate Ishita Raj's Birthday

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest Bollywood release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which marked 50 days on the big screen. The actor is known for several films including his roles in Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, etc. The actor has now reunited with his cast members and friends from his film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 to celebrate Ishita Raj's birthday.

Kartik Aaryan reunites with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 cast

The actor was seen having a blast at the birthday bash with his former team consisting of Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, and others. The team stepped out in their best outfits as they headed to Ishita Raj's birthday bash and partied together about seven years after their film's release. The woman of the hour, Ishita Raj stole the show in her shimmering dress as she struck a pose with the team of the 2015 film. Kartik Aaryan kept it casual with a comfortable black hoodie, which she paired with denim jeans. He was accompanied by Nushrratt Bharuccha, who looked stunning in a white satin dress as she posed alongside the much-loved group including choreographer Bosco Martis. Omkardonned a semi-formal white shirt, while Sunny Singh wore a black hoodie as well.

Have a look at the pictures from Ishita Raj's birthday bash here:

Kartik Aaryan's films

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw the Bollywood star dominate the big screens as his film broke several records at the box office ever since its release. The horror-comedy flick continues to do exceedingly well on the big screen despite its digital premiere on Netflix. The actor took to his Instagram account to celebrate the 'Golden Jubilee' of the film as it marked 50 days on the big screen. The film also saw Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others starring alongside Kartik.

The actor is now gearing up for his role in Shehzada, in which he will share the screen with Kriti Sanon. The film will be the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

