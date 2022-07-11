Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Marks 50 Days In Theatres; Actor Says 'Golden Jubilee'

Ever since its debut in theatres, Kartik Aaryan's latest venture, horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been ruling hearts while it dominated the ticket windows. It has bowled over the audience with its theatrical run and is minting some whopping figures ever since its inception on 20 May 2022.

Despite having received an OTT release recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has added another feather to its kitty as the film completed 50 days of its theatrical run. Overwhelmed with the film's successful journey, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media space and referred to the achievement as the 'Golden Jubilee.'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 completes 50 days at box office

Actor Kartik Aaryan is overwhelmed with the response to the Anees Bazmee directorial film as it emerged as one of the most successful films of his career. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fever still continues high as the film managed to have a successful run at the theatres for nearly 50 days.

To mark 50 days of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared the film's poster that read, "Celebrating 50 days of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. An Anees Bazmee film still in theatres". Along with that poster, the actor also penned a sweet note. Kartik wrote, "50 DAYS IN THEATRES !!! Ab hafton wala zamana nahi raha, ab toh yehi GOLDEN JUBILEE hai #BhoolBhulaiyaa2"

As soon as the post caught netizens' attention they took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "We gonna celebrate so much more than this heartthrob your era has just started 🧿🫰💕" while another wrote, "Blockbuster movie Of the year !!"

Kartik Aaryan shares pic post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's massive success

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram space and shared a picture wherein the Luka Chuppi actor can be seen flaunting his dazzling smile as he laid down on his bed with his eyes closed in relief and happiness on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success. While sharing the picture, the actor also penned a heartfelt caption, writing, "175 cr vaali smile ❤️🙏 Audience ka Pyaar Hamesha sabse upar ❤️#BhoolBhulaiyaa2"

Image: Instagram/@KartikAaryan