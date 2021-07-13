Kartik Aaryan Reveals A Glimpse Of His Look From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Shoot

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his recent photo session. Among the various other B-town celebrities, Kartik Aaryan has become a regular name in Dabboo Ratnani's yearly calendar shoot. Kartik shared the photo from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot that took place recently. He also asked the photographer to reveal the shot soon.

A glimpse of Kartik Aaryan's latest photoshoot

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor posed in a vest and a jacket in the photo. He also wore some chains around his neck and flaunted his messy hair for the calendar shoot. Kartik, who often entertains his 21.7 million Instagram followers with hilarious captions, this time asked photographer Dabboo Ratnani to reveal the shot. He added a black heart emoji and wrote, "Dabboo sir ab shot reveal bhi kar do…". Dabboo Ratnani reacted to the photo and wrote "Can’t Wait ❤️❤️❤️❤️" in the comment section. Kartik Aaryan's fan pages also expressed their eagerness to see the shot in the comments. Earlier, several Bollywood actors, including Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, and Tara Sutaria, also posed for the photographer's calendar shoot.

Kartik Aaryan reunites with his co-actor Sunny Singh from PKP2

Kartik Aaryan recently met his co-star Sunny Singh. The actor reshared Sunny Singh's Instagram story and wrote, "Sonu ka Titu" on it. He also added the song Faraar to the story. Both the actors seemed to be seated in a car when Sunny Singh clicked a selfie with Aaryan. Singh and Aaryan first co-starred in the second instalment of the film series Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actors came together for the second time for the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, in which Kartik played the role of Sonu and Sunny Singh portrayed his best friend Titu.

On Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Sara Ali Khan has several projects in his pipeline. The actor will soon star in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He will also portray the role of a journalist in Netflix's upcoming film Dhamaka. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is yet another project for which Kartik Aaryan has been working. However, the creators of the film have decided to rename the movie.

IMAGE: Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram

