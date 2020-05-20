Kartik Aaryan Willing To Accept Pay-cut To Help Industry Start Working Post COVID Crisis

With the entertainment and media industry taking the hit amid Coronavirus pandemic, the ideologies, plans and the road ahead has begun as to what will happen when things restart and movie production begins. Will there be a smaller crew? Will stars cut down on their entourage? Will celebrities accept pay-cut?

Many questions linger on and Kartik Aaryan in a conversation with a film critic on Wednesday revealed that he is willing to accept a cut in his professional fees.

He said, "Whatever it takes, for the industry and for all of us to get together again to start working, I am up for it. I would do whatever collectively they decide to."

Aaryan further spoke about the entourage or the team a star comes with including PR, manager, make-up, etc. Will he reduce his team? To this Kartik said, "I wouldn’t want to cut down on people’s job. There has to be solution — the people shouldn't suffer and the producers who are hit by this pandemic are also saved. So there has to be a solution, but a balance will come out. Right now the main thing is ki Corona kaise jaayega."

In conclusion, Kartik Aaryan said that it is a family and everyone needs to come together and do whatever it takes. "Aur usmein koi badi baat nahi hai. We should all do that," he said.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

He will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year. The actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut.

