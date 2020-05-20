Kartik Aaryan's Funny Behind-the-scenes Moments From 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Series

Kartik Aaryan worked in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. After the success of the first instalment, the makers of the movie planned to release the second instalment that is Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Both the movies are directed by Luv Ranjan. The plot of Pyaar Ka Punchnama series is about three friends who fall for a woman at around the same time but soon realise that their love interest is not right. There are some funny and unmissable behind-the-scenes moments from the movie series. Take a look at some of the behind-the-scenes videos from Pyaar Ka Punchnama movie series.

Behind-the-scenes from Pyaar Ka Punchnama series

The cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama includes Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Sonalli Sehgall, Nushrat Bharucha, Ishita Raj Sharma. The cast of the film is seen talking about some of their best moments in the film. The director of the film is also seen with the cast of the film later in the video. He also says that after a few years, he will come up with the sequel.

In this video, the cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is seen having some fun moments. The director of the film, Luv Ranjan, also gets distracted by a cell phone that keeps ringing during the shoot. The video includes Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh.

Omkar Kapoor mentions in the video that it was fun to shoot with the cast members of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He is also seen making some funny expressions in the video. Sunny Singh says that the film will surely entertain the audience with its humour and relationship portrayal. Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor are also seen forgetting their dialogues in between the scenes.

Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma's characters are introduced in this behind-the-scenes video. Nushrat Bharucha is seen shooting a few scenes with Kartik Aaryan and Sonnalli Seygall. In between one of the scenes, Nushrat Bharucha also seen having some funny moments while she forgets some of the dialogues during the shoot. Ishita Raj Sharma is also seen re-shooting some of the scenes.

In the video, dance choreographer Bosco Martis explains how a song is an integral part of a movie. He also has some different plans for the song Paro. Bosco Martis states that the actors of the movie are also excited for the shoot of the song. Paro is composed by Hitesh Sonik and sung by Dev Negi and Shipra Goyal. Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh are also seen rehearsing for the song Paro.

