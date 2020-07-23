Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse Of His New 'Koki Puchega' Episode On Mental Health

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the new episode of Koki Puchega. In this episode, he is seen talking about mental health to Dr Geetha Jayaram. In the clip shared by the actor, he is seen talking about depression to Dr Geetha.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen talking about an incident where a person quoted one of his movie characters and said that he is acting like a depressed person, someone who is on pills. The actor then asks Dr Geetha Jayaram that if we treat depression as an insult, how will the people who are depressed accept that they are facing mental health issues. Dr Geetha hailed Kartik Aaryan for his keen observation and also said that he is right about not treating depression as an insult. She further called it an immature approach.

The video ended with Dr Geetha explaining that depression is something that needs to be talked about normally, the same as people talk about their other problems. Dr Geetha Jayaram is a psychiatrist who joined Kartik from John Hopkins hospital, USA to talk about mental illness. Take a look at this video.

Fans in a huge number praised Kartik Aaryan for talking about mental health and addressing the issue in the best way possible. One of the users commented, "Well done Kartik. It’s time we address the stigma around mental health. Often people make fun of it and that’s very problematic ðŸ‘ðŸ‘". While some users thanked Kartik Aaryan for spreading positivity through his series Koki Poochega, others called the episode with Dr Geetha Jayaram, 'worth the wait'.

Kartik Aaryan's apology for fans

The actor was supposed to release the episode on July 20, but due to some reasons, the actor could not meet his deadline. Kartik even shared an apology with his fans on Instagram. He shared his picture with folding hands and confessed that he had dozed off the previous evening and hence could not upload the episode. Going by the post, the actor wrote that the fresh episode will be uploaded on July 21.

On the work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in the lead. The film opened with a mixed response and was later stated as a BO debacle. Talking about his upcoming projects, Kartik has multiple projects lined up, including a few sequels.

He will next be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in the second installment of Akshay Kumar's superhit horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Aaryan will also star in the second installment of the John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana. Meanwhile, it is reported that he will be seen in the sequel of his hit film Luka Chuppi.

