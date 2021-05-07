Kartik Aaryan Shares A Pic Praying At Golden Temple, Says, 'hoping For A Better Tomorrow'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter on Friday, May 7, 2021, to share a heartfelt post that is truly unmissable. The actor shared a picture of him praying and penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with sweet and positive messages.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of him praying at the Golden Temple. In the picture, the actor is seen sporting a white sweatshirt and covered his head with an orange cloth. Kartik folded his hands and prayed. Along with the picture, he wrote, “These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is heartwarming to see how everyone is doing der bit in one way or d other or using social media to show more compassion n empathy towards one another n serving each other with kindness. Praying n hoping for a better tomorrow”. Take a look at the post below.

These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is heartwarming to see hw everyone is doing der bit in one way or d other or using social-media to show more compassion n empathy towards one another n serving each other with kindness. Praying n hoping for a better tomorrow 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/G9cH5turex — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 7, 2021

As soon as Kartik shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all positive messages. Some of the users penned some prayerful messages, while some lauded the actor for the post. One of the users wrote, “I'm happy that I stan a person like uh”. Another user wrote, “So proud of you”. Some users also commented with many emoticons. Take a look at a few more comments below.

So proud of you ❤ — Simran ✶ (@simranslays) May 7, 2021

Positivity 🥺💕 — Awadhi Aggarwal (@AggarwalAwadhi) May 7, 2021

I'm happy that i stan a person like uh 🥺❤ — Simran ✶ (@simranslays) May 7, 2021

May God bless uh and your family 🙏🏻❤ — Simran ✶ (@simranslays) May 7, 2021

The actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, and more on his social media handle giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Kartik Aaryan's Instagram recently featured a COVID-19 post with a quirky message in an attempt to raise awareness and emphasise the importance of wearing a face mask during these times. Many fans agreed with him, and some even labelled him "caption king" after seeing the post.

Kartik Aaryan can be seen in the photo leaning into the mouth of a large dinosaur figure. Kartik captioned his photo with the amusing remark that the coronavirus would slide into unmasked faces in the same way that he was leaning into the figure's mouth. As he shared the image, he wrote, "Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like". Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

