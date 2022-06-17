Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse Of His '175 Cr Smile' Post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Success; See

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his latest horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, wherein he starred alongside Kiara Advani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to smash several records at the box office ever since its Box Office debut on 20 May 2022.

The film garnered immense love from the audience and managed to do good business at the ticket windows. Reportedly, the spooky film has surpassed the Rs 175 crore mark at the domestic box office and still continues to clock impressive figures. Overwhelmed with the terrific response, Kartik Aaryan recently took to his social media and treated fans with a glimpse of his '175 cr wali smile.'

Kartik Aaryan shares pic post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's massive success

On Friday, actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein the Luka Chuppi actor is seen flaunting his dazzling smile as he laid down on his bed with his eyes closed in relief and happiness on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success. While sharing the picture, the actor also penned a heartfelt caption, writing, "175 cr vaali smile ❤️🙏 Audience ka Pyaar Hamesha sabse upar ❤️#BhoolBhulaiyaa2"

Take a look at the post here -

Kartik Aaryan holds special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for kids

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar organised a special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for the underprivileged kids after the film crossed Rs 175 crore milestone at the domestic Box Office. Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses from the same on his social media handle where he is seen grooving to the title track Bhool Bhulaiyaa with the kids.

Sharing the post, Kartik wrote in the caption-"Our 175 cr celebration party with these little rockstars ❤️👼🏻Post the special screening. A big thank you to the lovely kids from Cry Foundation for making our celebration so special #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🤙🏻"

Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan