Kartik Aaryan Shares Lovely Pics Featuring Pet Dog Katori; 'Sundaying With My Pillow...'

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 took to social media on Monday, June 13, to share a picture featuring him and his pet dog Katori. Those who follow Aaryan on Instagram will be aware that the actor is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of Katori, his pet dog online. His latest post has surely left fans swooning over Katori as is evident from the comments section.

Kartik Aaryan 'Sundaying' with pet Katori

The actor on Monday posted a picture on his Instagram with his adorable pet Katori. In the post, Kartik Aaryan can be seen lying on his couch, taking a selfie while his dog is sitting on top of him. In the post, the actor referred to the pet as his 'pillow', by captioning the post “Sundaying with my pillow’. It is pertinent to note that Kartik’s pet dog has an Instagram handle as well, ‘@Katoriaaryan’ where the posts are in Katori’s point of view. Katori's account was tagged in the caption of Kartik’s latest post as well.

The Love aaj Kal 2 actor shared two pictures in the post, In the second one, he can be seen lovingly kissing his pet. The photo garnered lots of love from his fans across the world as many thronged to comment sections to share their views. One fan commented “God make me Katori” with heart emojis. Another wrote, “Two cuties in a frame” while another user dropped a comment saying “My two Kyootie K’s” and ended it with emojis.

What's next on Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan garnered tremendous praises recently as the storm set forth by his recently released horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 across ticket windows in the country is yet to subside. The movie has crossed Rs 150 crore mark in India and entered the Rs 200 crore club worldwide, making it the fourth-highest grossing movie of 2022 so far after KGF Chapter 2, RRR and The Kashmir Files.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy filming for his upcoming project Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, which is set to hit the theatres later this year. The film is touted as a remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo that stared Allu Arjun in the lead role. Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F and in Captain India.