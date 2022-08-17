Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has established himself as one of the most sought-after actors post the success of his horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, the actor is now busy shooting for his next outing Shehzada, alongside Kriti Sanon. As Kartik is riding high on the success of his filmographic career, recently the actor shared a mirror selfie of himself as he entered the sets of an action entertainer film.

Kartik Aaryan shares pictures of himself from sets of Shehzada

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shared a picture on his Instagram story, where he wrote, "Chutti Khatam Kaam Shuru. #Shehzada". In the picture, the 31-year-old actor was seen sitting in front of a mirror inside his vanity van. The actor was seen with his makeup on and a black cup in kept front of him.

Meanwhile, the actor wrapped up the Haryana schedule of the film, where he shot a special dance number with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. He is currently flying high on the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office worldwide.

For the unversed, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan also stars Kriti Sanon. The movie is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. It will clash with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Shehzada was earlier scheduled to release in November this year. Apart from 'Shehzada', he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time. It marks Kartik's first collaboration with Nadiadwala. 'The movie is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan