Kartik Aaryan Shares Shirtless Pic Recreating Kate Winslet's Iconic 'Titanic Pose'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share a throwback shirtless picture. In the photograph shared, the actor can be seen lying on the bed while looking to his right, with a serious expression across his face. The actor has also hilariously compared himself to the character of Rose in Titanic, who pulls off a similar pose in one of the scenes. Kartik Aaryan’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see frequent pictures of the actor.

Kartik Aaryan’s Kate Winslet pose

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared an update on social media and fans have been loving every bit of it. In the picture shared, the actor can be seen lying in the bed with his arms held above his head. He can be seen playing with his hair while he wears an intense look on his face. Kartik Aaryan is also carrying a messy look in this picture with unset hair and a lightly trimmed beard. His simple black neck chain with a small pendant and a matching black bracelet is spotted on his body and stands in contrast with the dim theme of the picture.

In the caption for the post, actor Kartik Aaryan has compared his pose in this picture to Kate Winslet’s famous scene in the Titanic. In a segment of the film, her character Rose is seen posing in a similar fashion to get a painting made. In this caption, Kartik Aaryan has also quirkily indicated that he did the pose better than Kate herself. Have a look at the post on Kartik Aaryan's Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have complimented his look in the picture. A few of the fans have also used a series of loving emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

Kartik Aaryan has lately been in the news as he opted out of Red Chillies’ next project. According to a report by Wion, the actor chose to walk out due to creative differences with director Ajay Bahl. The film, titled Goodbye Freddie, was expected to stars Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role but the makers have now been looking for a new lead actor.

