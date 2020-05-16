Kartik Aaryan Trims His Beard Finally, Check Out His New Lockdown Look

Kartik Aaryan on Saturday took to his social media handle to reveal his new lockdown look through a hilarious video. Courtesy his mother, Kartik has finally gotten rid of his beard.

After putting up a poll, sharing that his mother refuses to give him food because of his growing beard, Deepika Padukone raising her hands for 'go trim', Kartik Aaryan has trimmed the beast look, after all. In the video, his mother is seen asking him to give her the 'Gaadi' which he mishears as 'Daadi' (beard) and bam! disappears the beard.

Mohit Marwah, Sunny Singh, Sophie Choudry, Aparshakti Khurana, Gajraj Rao, B Praak, and many other celebrities dropped 'rolling on the floor' laughing emojis seeing the hilarious video. A few days back Kartik Aaryan shared a video of kids who formed a band and were seen requesting him to shave.

Kartik's New Look

Even before Deepika Padukone was on board for 'Please trim your beard', Kartik's called up director and friend Farah Khan to ask about the same.

Kartik Aaryan's popular series Koki Poochega's 4th episode had an 'informative' cameo by director Farah Khan whom he addressed as 'health expert' in his caption. In a small clip shared by Kartik on his Instagram handle, Farah was seen hilariously bashing Kartik for calling her to trouble.

The first question Kartik posed was whether he should cut his beard. To this, Farah, in her own style said, "Yes, please trim it a little as it will help to make a wig for a bald person (Kisi Ka wig ban jaayega, kisi takle ka bhala ho jaayega)."

