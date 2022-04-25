Kartik Aaryan Unveils Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's New Eerie Poster; Trailer To Be Out On THIS Date

The release of the much-awaited comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is nearing and the makers have finally revealed the trailer release date of the movie. The lead protagonist, Kartik Aaryan who will essay the role of ghostbuster Rooh Baba, shared yet another spooky yet intriguing poster to announce the news. What steals the limelight this time, is that his poster features the leading ladies of the movie, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer release date

Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba can be seen lifting a holy Trishul, meanwhile, an eerie figure can be seen levitating in the background of the new poster. Rooh Baba is joined by Tabu on the left, who appears to be alert to the dangers around her as she uses a lamp to illuminate her path. Lastly, Kiara Advani on the right carries a fearful expression on her face to complete the poster. Bats flying in the background and the addition of a dark haveli accentuate the spookiness of the new poster.

While sharing it online, Kartik Aaryan unveiled, that the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be out on Tuesday, April 25. He wrote, "Kal lekar aa rahe hain Trailer #BhoolBhulaiyaa2, 20th May 2022!! (Bringing you the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 tomorrow, the movie releases on May 20, 2022)". Take a look at it below:

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to introduce his character Rooh Baba to the massess in the most quirky way. While sharing the previous poster, the actor wrote, "Miliye Meri Saheliyon Se #RoohBaba #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 dekhne aayiye 20th May 2022 ko (Meet my ghost friends. Come to the theatres on May 20, 2022, to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)".

Helmed by Aneez Basmee, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the horror-comedy flick also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic comedy film of the same name. The original movie featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's filming hit the floors back in October 2019. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release of the movie was postponed indefinitely. Now, as cinema houses have begun to function at full capacity in the post-pandemic era, the makers of the movie have scheduled to release the horror-comedy flick on May 20, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan