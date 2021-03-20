Kartik Aaryan Uploads A 'high Voltage' Pic; Fan Says, "Can Take The Risk For You"

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram recently featured a 'high voltage' picture of the actor. The actor is quite active on Instagram and keeps his fans and followers updated about his life. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's electrifying photo here.

Kartik Aaryan's latest 'High Voltage' photo

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor recently took to his Instagram to upload a picture of himself. In the photo, the actor posed for the camera and was seen standing in front of what looked like electric circuits. He sported a casual look with a pink sweatshirt and navy blue sweatpants and finished off the look with white and blue sports shoes. While sharing the photo, Kartik wrote "High Voltage" and also added "Touch at your own risk".

Fans react to Kartik Aaryan's recent post

The Pati Patni and Woh actor is quite popular on social media with over 20 million followers on Instagram. Most of Kartik Aaryan's photos have over 1 million likes and fans continue to pour their love. Fans quickly filled the comment section of the actor's recent post. One fan commented how was it possible that the actor could look hot and cute at the same time. Another fan commented that Kartik was the hottest man on the planet. One fan quickly pointed out that the picture was from Love Aaj Kal 2's promotion and one fan said that how could someone be so perfect. One fan went as far as to say that they're ready to take the risk to touch Kartik.

Upcoming Kartik Aaryan's movies

Upcoming Kartik Aaryan's movies include standalone sequels Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be the sequel to the hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The new movie will also see Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. Dostana 2 is also a sequel to the 2008 movie Dostana. The movie will also feature Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani in lead roles opposite Kartik.

The actor is also all set to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloov. Aaryan's thriller film Dhamaka is also all set to release on Netflix. He will be playing the role of Arjun Pathak, a journalist covering a live terrorist attack. The movie is the remake of the 2014 South Korean film The Terror Live.

