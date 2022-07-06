Kartik Aaryan Reflects On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Success; 'I Have Just Focussed On...'

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie has already crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office and is still running successfully in theatres. As the fan following of the actor increased leaps and bounds after the massive success of his film, Kartik Aaryan talked about how this success keeps him grounded.

As per the latest interaction with Latestly, Kartik Aaryan reflected on the massive success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and spoke about what keeps him grounded. Revealing the same, he mentioned that he comes from a middle-class family and added that the strong roots of his background as well as his upbringing, where one respects what they get, help him stay who he is. He even stated that there was no other conscious work involved in keeping himself steady and sane.

He said, “I come from a middle-class family and the strong roots of my background as well as my upbringing, where you respect what you get, help me stay who I am. There's no other way to be than to be me. I don't think there's any conscious work involved in keeping myself steady and sane. I will always be this Individual that you have seen all along.”

The actor also added how things changing around him affect him and stated that he will always remain the guy from Gwalior who had dreams and ambitions to chase. He said, “I don't consider things changing around me affect me majorly. It's all part and parcel of the game. I feel humbled but even if things around me are changing--this buzz and brouhaha that you are referring to-- I won't fundamentally change at all. Things around me may change, but I will always remain this guy from Gwalior who had dreams and ambitions to chase.”

Furthermore, Kartik Aaryan also mentioned how the consistency of one’s success makes people realise the hard work and the discipline that has gone into earning that success and revealed how he always focussed on what he loves doing that is, acting and playing different characters while being excited about their stories. "Earlier people thought it was just a fluke or just a flash in the pan, but the consistency of your success makes people realize the hard work and the discipline that has gone into earning that success. Honestly speaking, I have just focussed on what I love doing--which is acting and playing different characters as I get excited about their stories more than anything else. Things have turned out well for me I just can't complain," Kartik Aaryan added.

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for two of his films titled Freddy and Shehzada which are expected to hit the screens this year.

