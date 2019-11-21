Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2 Has A Lagaan Crossover On Sets In Patiala

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh and shooting for his forthcoming film Dostana 2. The actor has made a mark for himself with his excellent comic timing and on-screen presence. He is also known for his monologues from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movie series. Here are a few bloopers from the sets of Dostana 2.

Also read: Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya To Shoot In Patiala For A Week

When Lagaan meets Dostana 2

Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a few bloopers and behind the scenes videos from the locations of Dostana 2. In the video, the entire team of Dostana 2 can be seen enjoying the weather under the night sky. At the background in the video, the song Kaale Megha from the movie Lagaan can be heard. The clipping seems to be a perfect fit for a Lagaan x Dostana 2 crossover.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan: Here Are The Pati Patni Aur Woh Actor's Instagram Looks Are Scroll-worthy

Kartik Aaryan has captioned the video saying, Back to #Patiala, and #Dostana 2. He has also given credits to Collin Dcunha, the director of Dostana 2 for playing the song. The video begins with Kartik Aaryan’s selfie camera which he switches to the rear camera. From the likes of the video, it appears that Collin Dcunha is the one who has made the ‘When Lagaan Meets Dostana 2’ moment possible. When closely looked at, you can notice that Collin Dcunha is playing the song on his phone and holding a mic next to the speaker of the phone.

Also read: Ananya Panday Has An Epic Reply After 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Trolls Her On Jeans; Watch

More about Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is a new-age Indian actor who made his first appearance on-screen with the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Some of his notable works include the likes of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. His last appearance on-screen was with the 2019 film Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon.

Also read: 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Gets A Dheeme Dheeme Vibe Courtesy Bosco

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming films

Kartik Aaryan is touted to be one of the most talented actors and has already bagged a few forthcoming projects. Some of his future movies include Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2. As of now, there are no official updates on Dostana 2 release date.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan: Here Are The Pati Patni Aur Woh Actor's Best Casual Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.