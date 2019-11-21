Ananya Panday Has An Epic Reply After 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Trolls Her On Jeans; Watch

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, has not only been appreciated by fans for her onscreen performances but is also much-adored for her witty replies during interviews. Recently, Ananya Panday chose an interesting outfit for the promotional event of Pati Patni Aur Woh. While fashion enthusiasts were singing praises of Ananya’s bold fashion statement, her friend and co-star, Kartik Aaryan had an interesting comment to pass, to which Ananya Panday came up with a hilarious reply. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Ananya Panday: How To Style A Look Like Your Favourite Celebrity

Ananya Panday’s witty reply to Kartik Aaryan’s comment

Ananya’s reel life ‘pati’ Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram handle to share a video, where he sarcastically commented on Panday’s brave fashion choice. In the video shared by Kartik Aaryan, Pandey can be seen in a semi-double navy blue jeans, complemented with a white sleeveless strapped top for the event. In the video, Kartik Aaryan jokingly asks Ananya Panday the reason behind her choice of wearing two pants together. To this, Ananya responded by saying that if Kartik can have two girls in the film then why can’t she wear two pants. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's story here:

Also Read | Ananya Panday: Take Cues From Pati Patni Aur Woh Actor's Party Looks This Festive Season

Also Read | Ananya Panday Looks Stunning In Her Silver Gown; Latest Instagram Post | Read Here

All about Pati Patni Aur Woh

Starring Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan in the leading roles, Pati Patni Aur Woh chronicles the story of Chintu Tyagi, an ordinary man, who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman. The story gets interesting when Chintu's wife finds out about his illicit relationship and the whole drama ensues later. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the much-anticipated comedy entertainer also stars actor Aparshakti Khurrana in a prominent role. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Shares A Video With Her Sister That We Can All Relate To | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.