Kartik Aaryan, who's currently enjoying his European vacation, had a hilarious encounter with a fan as they spotted the actor relishing food on the streets. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star, who embarked on the trip with his team, was approached by a fan in total disbelief, as they wondered whether the star was actually in front of them.

In a video shared by the actor's fan pages, one can see Kartik and one of his team members sitting at the corner of a street while munching on some fast food. A fan approaches him out of the blue and goes, "My friends are not believing that you're Kartik Aaryan." To this Kartik hilariously responded by mentioning, "Mei Aadhar card doon," (should I show my identity card)."

As soon as Kartik confirmed that it was indeed him, the fan called his other friends in excitement, and further clicked a picture with the actor as he continued relishing his meal. Take a look.

Mumbai ki Galliyaan ho yaa Europe ke cafés … @TheAaryanKartik just knows how to make everyone laugh around and make his fans feel special ❤️❤️‍🔥♥️💓🌸💕💖



“Aadhar card dikhao Kya?” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #KartikAaryan no one like you! pic.twitter.com/4oYnGKrpTT — Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) July 7, 2022

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik jetted off to Europe and has been treating fans with exquisite glimpses from his getaway. In his latest Instagram post, Kartik can be seen enjoying the stunning view from his hotel room. which he revealed as once occupied by the iconic rock band Beatles. "Fun Fact - Beatles stayed in this same room. Hope someone someday puts a photo saying Koki stayed here," he mentioned in the caption.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide and is still running successfully in theatres. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also starred Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar among others in pivotal roles. With its massive box-office collections, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has reportedly become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

