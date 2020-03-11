Kartik Aaryan's Pay Check From His First Gig As An Actor Will Take One By Surprise

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, in an old interview revealed his earning from his first assignment as an actor. He reportedly was cast for an advertisement while he was pursuing his Engineering degree in a college in Navi Mumbai. In the interview published on an online portal, Kartik Aaryan spilled the beans on his paycheck and more. Here is all you need to know.

Kartik Aaryan on his first paycheck

Kartik Aaryan, in an old interview, revealed that he was paid a sum of Rs. 1400 for an advertisement he did with kid's channel Nickelodeon. In the advertisement, he was supposed to dance around with a bunch of newcomers, humming a song. Kartik Aaryan, who reportedly was in his second year of Engineering was paid Rs. 1400, which he spent on food. In the same interview, Kartik Aaryan revealed some interesting facts about his acting journey. Kartik Aaryan, who debuted in the entertainment industry with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, shifted to Mumbai from Gwalior in the pursuit of becoming an actor.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is reported to be shooting in Lucknow for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead, is the sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 hit. Besides the upcomer, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of movies in his kitty. He is reported to feature in Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 and Sanjana Reddy's Pilfer Singh, among others.

