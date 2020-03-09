Kartik Aaryan's Mom Makes Him Wear The Arm-sling Is Like Every Desi Mom Ever; Watch

Kartik Aaryan is a popular star in the Bollywood industry who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2020. Reportedly, the actor underwent a surgery on his hand, and has since been photographed wearing an arm sling everywhere support his arm. Recently Kartik Aaryan posted a video on his social media account which has been doing the rounds on the internet as it one which every Indian child can relate to.

Kartik Aaryan's mom making him wear the arm-sling

In the video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen interacting with his team and filming a video when his mother rushes towards him with an arm sling in her hand and asked Kartik to put it on. While Kartik’s mother showed concern and asked him to leave his phone aside, one of his team members is heard telling the actor’s mother to scold him for his carelessness.

Kartik posted this story on social media and wrote that he hates wearing the arm sling but mothers will be mothers. It has been reported that Kartik Aryan would be flying to Lucknow to shoot a scene of his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the video, Kartik Aaryan’s mother can be seen saying that she would be accompanying the actor to Lucknow. Check out the video below.

What is next for Kartik Aaryan?

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal 2020. Kartik is gearing up for his upcoming films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. The release date of the movies has not been scheduled yet but reportedly will hit theatres in the year 2021.

