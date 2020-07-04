Kartik Aaryan's Hilarious Comment On Amitabh Bachchan's 'handwriting' Post Can't Be Missed

Trust Kartik Aaryan to drop some humour every now and then on Instagram — this time it was on Amitabh Bachchan's post. Big B's latest post said how 'handwriting should be brought back', and what caught everyone's attention was Kartik's hilarious comment.

He wrote, "Main Doctor family se hoon Sir. Meri handwriting dekh ke shayad aap aisa nahi bologe (I am from a family of doctors. You might not say this after seeing my handwriting)."[sic] Preity Zinta wrote, "Well said Amitji, I still write everything down on a pen and paper. It's the only way for me to learn." [sic]

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

The veteran actor is scheduled to feature in plenty of films even though the release dates of these films are uncertain at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan will star in the sports biopic 'Jhund', directed by Nagraj Manjule, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film will reportedly premiere on OTT platform in the near future.

Amitabh Bachchan also has Rumi Jaffery's mystery thriller film 'Chehre' along with Emraan Hashmi for which the actors have shot extensively in the icy hills of Poland. Big B will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', along with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The scheduled release date of the film is December 4, 2020. However, given the pandemic situation in the country, the release dates of all films are now shuffled.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a couple of upcoming films in his kitty. He will next be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in the second instalment of Akshay Kumar's superhit horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Aaryan will also star in the second instalment of the John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana, titled Dostana 2. Last but not the least, the actor will also reportedly be seen in the sequel of his hit film Luka Chuppi, titled Luka Chuppi 2.

