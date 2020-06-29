Times When Kartik Aaryan Showed His Support Towards Social Causes; Read Here

Kartik Aaryan is counted amongst the most popular new-age actors in Bollywood. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor enjoys a massive fanbase and is quite active on social media currently. Apart from being a stellar actor, Kartik Aaryan always makes it a point to create awareness on social causes, which needs to be addressed in our society. He does so by participating in digital campaigns or highlighting a social stigma via his interviews. In fact, on many occasions, Kartik Aaryan has talked about some important social issues via his social media posts.

Times When Kartik Aaryan Showed His Support Towards Social Causes Via Digital Media

Stop Child Abuse

A few days back, Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram shared this heartwarming video, which deals with the social evil of Child abuse in India. Kartik urged his fans to spread the video so that the prevention of such heinous crime in the nation can be achieved. He also shared some child helpline numbers. Child abuse is a legal offence, but yet it is prevalent in India. Only with more awareness and education, this social concern can be eliminated completely.

Animal Protection

After the news broke out about the brutal act in Kerala, which led to the death of a pregnant elephant, many celebrities were really disturbed by the news. They came on social media in support of animal welfare and animal protection and requested the authorities to punish the culprits for the same. Kartik Aaryan too was one of them. He shared this image on Insta account and captioned it "Ashamed 😔Rest In Peace 💔"

Participation In Social Campaigns like 'I For India'

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan also participates in social campaigns frequently which either raise awareness or funds for any social cause. A campaign titled "I For India" was recently organised on a digital platform which was an online concert. All the funds that were accumulated from the online concert went to the COVID Response Fund. Kartik Aaryan spread the news by sharing it on his Twitter account with a tweet inclusive of all details, take a look.

#IFORINDIA, the concert for our times. 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @GiveIndia

Tune in - https://t.co/yXohnO9Yal…

Donate now - https://t.co/gcMeLQuHsx…

Do your bit. #SocialForGood pic.twitter.com/wxhtpG7Ols — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 1, 2020

Donated For PM Cares Relief Fund

The Love Aaj Kal actor also donated a whopping Rs 1 crore for the PM Cares Relief Fund for providing aid to COVID-19 patients. With this humble post, he shared his thoughts and also requested others to do the same. He captioned it "We need each other now more than ever. Let’s show our support 🙏🏻"

