Kartik Aaryan's Little Fan Cries & Screams His Name At Airport; Actor Returns To Meet Him

Kartik Aaryan's fan following knows no bounds, with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star's admirers often going above and beyond to meet him. In a recent clip going viral on social media, a little boy can be seen crying inconsolably and screaming Kartik's name at the Jodhpur Airport following which the actor spoke to the security personnel and obliged the fan with pictures.

Kartik's gesture was lauded by netizens, with many mentioning that his humbleness is why "he is loved by the nation." For the unversed, the actor was in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to attend the National Youth Conclave 2022.

In a clip shared by multiple paparazzi handles, one can see a young fan screaming Kartik's name from outside the airport gates in an attempt to meet him. The actor then heard his request and decided to return to the gate to meet the boy. The security allowed them to click pictures at the gate, with Kartik also signing an autograph for him. Take a look.

Reacting to the video, netizens dropped comments like, "Truly Kids' Favourite," "Touched my heart," "He's a Real hero," and "Kartik is my most fave for a reason… so handsome and self-made," among other things.

More on Kartik Aaryan's work front

The actor was last seen in the blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani, Tabu and more. The movie became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022, minting over Rs 250 crores at the box office. Kartik will now be seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Manisha Koirala. He will also be reuniting with Kiara Advani in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARINDERTCHAWLA)