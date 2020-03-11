Kartik Aaryan's Looks From 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' That Are Perfect For The Best-man

Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for his upcoming comedy flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Since his debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan has established a firm base in Bollywood. Alongside outstanding on-screen performances, Kartik Aaryan has also given major styling and fashion goals. Check out Kartik Aaryan's looks from Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety that are the best fits for the best-man look.

The Haldi Function Look

Here, Kartik Aaryan stunned in a stylish blue shirt which he teamed it up with a simple denim.

The Cocktail Party Look

In this look, Kartik Aaryan is seen donning the formal attire with sass. The two-piece outfit is a formal black and white suit piece paired with a black tie. Kartik Aaryan's co-star, Sunny Singh Nijjar is also seen in the same suit.

The wedding Sherwani

As part of the wedding look, Kartik Aaryan sported a shimmery black sherwani. The outfit was donned with golden dupatta and black pyjama. The outfit is a perfect pick for every best friend of the groom.

The Bachelor Party Look

In the dance number Bom Diggy Diggy Bom, Kartik Aaryan slays in a casual outfit. His look is put together in a simple white round-neck t-shirt and black denim. To give it a classy look, Kartik also wears a red hat.

