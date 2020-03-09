Kartik Aaryan's Romantic Numbers From His Films Will Remind You Of Your Better Half

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in his upcoming comedy flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Love Aaj Kal actor made his Bollywood debut in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Since then, Kartik Aaryan has secured a firm base in Bollywood. The actor is also quite popular for his funny roles. However, it's his love songs that always manage to steal the hearts of his fans. Check out Kartik Aaryan's best of love and romantic songs to dedicate to your partner.

Duniyaa

Duniyaa is one of the most romantic Kartik Aaryan's songs. The single is a part of his romantic-comedy flick, Luka Chuppi. The love song is sung by Akhil and Dhvani Bhanushali. Duniyaa happens to be a recreated version of a popular Punjabi song Khaab.

Mehrama

Mehrama is a love song from Kartik Aaryan's latest release, Love Aaj Kal. The song has the melodious voices of Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra. The song is written by Irshad Kamil and the music is given by Pritam. The deep voice of Darshan along with the sweet tones of Antara makes the song a beautiful and memorable number.

Tu Hi Yaar Mera

Tu Hi Yaar Mera is from Kartik Aryan's comedy flick Pati Patni Aur Woh. The song features all the three stars of the movie — Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Voiced by Rochak, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar, Tu Hi Yaar Mera has hit 1.1 million views in less than 24 hours of its release.

Heeriye

Heeriye is a romantic number from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. In it, the group jets off to Bangkok for a mini vacation. Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the song is written by Hitesh Sonik.

Shayad

The song Shayad is a romantic number from Love Aaj Kal. Sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh, the song features Kartik Aaryan as Veer and Sara Ali Khan as Zoe. The song is not only about the romantic relationship between Veer and Zoe but also about Veer and actor Arushi Sharma's character.

