Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh's New Song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli' Sets Memes Flying

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday-starrer film Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to release in theaters on December 6. Meanwhile, the makers have released a new song of the film on Wednesday which is a remix of the famous Govinda and Raveen Tandon song from their 1998 comedy film Dulhe Raja. The song titled Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare is the remixed version of the original and is made for the film Pati Patni Aur Woh which is also the remake of an old Bollywood classic.

The song features actor Kartik Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi dancing and flirting his way as a husband and lover to the characters portrayed by actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Although some netizens have praised the song, several have criticized the song for ruining the essence of the original song The netizens took to social media and a wave of hilarious memes was started to show their mixed reactions. Many have touted it as a poor adaptation of the original song.

Bollywood using all the old songs for remixes #AnkhiyonSeGoliMare pic.twitter.com/5d66dZCJaS — Snehil (@Snehilverman) November 20, 2019

Govinda be like, after seeing the remake of the ankhiyon se goli mare.#AnkhiyonSeGoliMare pic.twitter.com/jOU9T5aeaR — Ahmed Raza احمد رضا अहमद रज़ा🇮🇳 (@gulam_raza5) November 20, 2019

This new #AnkhiyonSeGoliMare Is soooooo bad I mean literally the Insult!!

My dear #Govinda and @TandonRaveena

We are sorry....And I am sorry to myself that I put myself in this torture..By watching it

Never liked KA AP or BP and don't think it will change anytime soon.. pic.twitter.com/63ttVdebSA — Rooh | Fan Account (@RSfangirl) November 21, 2019

Another hit song from the film

The makers of the movie have already released a song from the movie called Dheeme Dheeme. This song also features the three central actors of the movie. Dheeme Dheeme is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the iconic 1978 film of the same name featuring veteran actors Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. The 2019 movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.

