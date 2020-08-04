Katrina Kaif And Aamir Khan Shake A Leg In Dance Practice For 'Suraiyya', Watch BTS

Katrina Kaif is one of the most celebrated and hardworking actors in the entertainment industry today. Katrina Kaif is well known for her acting and dancing skills. In 2018, Katrina Kaif featured in the song Suraiyya from Thugs of Hindostan and her dance moves were well appreciated by the audience. The song also featured Aamir Khan. Here is a behind the scenes video of Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan practicing for the song Suraiyya. Read ahead to know-

Suraiyya song behind the scenes

Suraiyya is from the movie Thugs of Hindostan. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal. The music for the song is produced and composed by Ajay Atul. The lyrics of the song are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song features Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan.

In the video, Katrina Kaif can be seen working very hard on her dance moves for the song in a dance studio. She is seen wearing a white top and skin-fit track pants. In the video, even Aamir Khan can be seen joining Katrina Kaif in the dance practice. The two are following exactly what the choreographers have taught them.

Katrina Kaif has also posted this video on her social media. After the release of the song Suraiyya, Katrina Kaif took to her official Instagram handle to post this video and explaining how a particular step was difficult for her to ace. Katrina Kaif’s caption of the post read, “When I first saw the choreo for suraiyya, I was like is it jazz ,is it ballet, is it folk ,,, but that’s dancing with prabhudeva ... u cannot define his style it’s so unique ,he gives the song such a unique personality with his choreography. He spent a lot of time with me in rehearsals helping me figure the style , I loved it all (apart from a few moments of tears of frustration ☺️)but in the end it was the hook step which we had so much fun with . #ThugsOfHindostan. But, despite the fact that the song had some very difficult dance steps, Katrina Kaif did full justice to it.

About Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan is a Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial. The movie cast Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Amitabh Bachchan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a local thug who infiltrates a group of patriotic bandits who then plan on how to overthrow the British regime and gain their independence back.

