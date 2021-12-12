Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Give 'Nachde Ne Saare' Vibes In Official Mehendi Pics! See

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's royal wedding in Rajasthan was one of the most awaited Bollywood affairs. Soon after their nuptials, the couple shared their official wedding photos which took the internet by storm,

And now, the star couple has dropped some mesmerising photos from their Mehendi ceremony in which both of them look no less than regal.

In the recently dropped pictures of the newlyweds from their grand Mehendi ceremony, the couple can be seen twinning in olive green ethnic ensembles. Katrina Kaif looked regal in a green lehenga with multi-coloured blouse. She kept her makeup to a bare minimum and opted for some heavy jewellery. In one of the pictures, the actor was also seen dancing with Vicky Kaushal's father, Shyam Kaushal.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked uber cool in his ethnic attire. The Uri star wore a light green coloured kurta on golden Dhoti. One of the pictures saw Vicky Kaushal on one knee as he gave a bunch of yellow flowers to Katrina. The actor and his brother seemingly had a blast as they were seen dancing their heart out in a snap. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!"

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on 9th December in an intimate family affair at Jaipur's Six Senses fort. The duo kept the whole wedding affair private and only for close friends and family members, which added to all the excitement surrounding their relationship and marriage among their fans. Dropping their official wedding pictures, the newlywed couple wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif