Mini Mathur Takes Fans Inside Katrina-Vicky's Exquisite Wedding Venue With Grand Rooms

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's exquisite wedding was one of the most awaited Bollywood affairs. The couple tied the knot in the 14th century Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple made sure their wedding ceremony was extremely private and did not unveil a single picture till they made it social media official. As the couple recently took the internet by storm with their adorable wedding pictures and glimpses of the Haldi ceremony, Mini Mathur recently took fans inside Katrina-Vicky's wedding venue.

Taking to her Instagram handle, anchor and director Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur recently shared some photos featuring the decor of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. One of the photos saw Mini seated on a comfortable seat by a window. The photos also saw grand rooms with a swing sofa. The Fort also had some green plants placed at various corners.

Inside Katrina-Vicky's royal wedding venue

Mini Mathur, who was one of the first guests to leave for Katrina-Vicky's wedding, wore a yellow coloured ethnic attire for the couple's Mehendi ceremony. Her outfit included a full-sleeved blouse, embroidered lehenga and an elegant dupatta. Sharing a series of photos, Mini titled them "Mehendi Mood" and explained why she loves the festivity. She wrote, "I absolutely love the celebratory and anticipatory energy of a mehendi evening. The smell of flowers mingling with henna at sunset, the sounds of the dhol matching beats with dancing feet. The brides exasperation at having to sit it out while hours of intricate designs get printed on her hands…. Her beau and friends feeding her bites between cheering others on..while the warmth of what’s about to unfold slowly creeps up."

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's grand Haldi ceremony

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif broke the internet with some photos from their dreamy Haldi ceremony. The couple shared different pictures via Instagram with the caption, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi." The photos saw a grand white-themed Haldi ceremony. Katrina Kaif wore a white coloured ethnic ensemble with golden accents, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherji. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a white Kurta. The pictures also saw the couple's families sharing smiles while enjoying the ceremony.

