Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Childhood Pictures Resurface Ahead Of Grand Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot on December 9 and on Monday, the couple along with their family members were seen flying out for their wedding venue in Jaipur.

As the wedding date of the couple inches closer, childhood photos of Vicky and Katrina have resurfaced on social media. Fans of the couple have been reposting the pictures on several social media platforms. See the pictures below.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's throwback childhood clicks

After several speculations and rumours, Bollywood stars Vicky and Katrina are set to get married this week. Though the couple hasn't made any official announcement, preparations for their wedding has been on in full swing. Since Monday, several family members of the couple were spotted at the Jairour airport. Vicky and Katrina were also spotted leaving Mumbai and arriving in Jaipur at their wedding venue. As the duo's wedding dates inches closer, childhood photos of Vicky-Katrina have been going viral on the internet. Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

News about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding started making rounds when reports emerged that the two had a 'Roka' ceremony during Diwali this year.

Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan and her Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli are set to attend the wedding.

The couple has also invited several other celebrities from the industry including Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

Vick-Katrina's wedding venue

The couple has chosen their wedding venue as Rajasthan at the luxury fort-resort, Six Senses Fort Barwara. The luxury resort is situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park and the entire resort has been booked until December 11.

(Image: @vickykaushla09/@katrinakaif/Instagram)