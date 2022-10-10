Katrina Kaif Calls Playing Superhero Her 'dream'; Says She Will Love Action-filled Script

Ever since her debut, Katrina Kaif has worked in a plethora of films. However, the actor has never played an on-screen superhero to date. Recently, Kaif revealed playing such a role is one of her dreams and opened up about the kind of script she would love to get.

Katrina Kaif recently held an ask me anything session on her Instagram handle and told her fans she would try to answer their questions all day. During the session, a fan asked the Sooryavanshi actor if she will play a superhero in a movie. Replying to that, Katrina revealed she would love to play a superhero and hoped to get a script filled with action.

She said, "So I would actually love to play a superhero and I hope I get a great script where there is a lot of action. Playing a superhero would actually be one of my dream roles."

While Katrina has never played a superhero role, she has showcased action in several movies. The actor was lauded for her action sequences in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. She also played the lead role in the action dramas Bang Bang and Phantom.

Katrina recently attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot. While she sat down with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina was asked which one of her co-stars is funnier. Siddhant Chaturvedi replied to the question with a knock-knock joke and made Katrina Kaif laugh.

He said, "Knock knock" to which Katrina responded, "Who's there?". Siddhant said, "Bhoot," when Katrina replied, "Bhoot who?" In the end, the Gully Boy actor said, "Bhoot hoon main" and added, "Actually you're the bhoot," while pointing at Katrina.

More about Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot is an upcoming horror comedy, which will see Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi share the screen space for the first time ever. The movie will mark Kaif's debut in the horror-comedy genre. It will also see Jackie Shroff play the lead antagonist and Sheeba Chaddha in a supporting role. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is to hit the screens on November 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif