Katrina Kaif Extends Birthday Wishes To 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Star Sharvari Wagh

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh recently celebrated her 25th birthday on the 14th of June. Besides receiving an outpour of wishes from her fans, the rising actress also got a special wish from the leading actress in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif. Check out what Katrina Kaif had to say about Sharvari on her birthday.

Katrina Kaif's wish on Sharvari Wagh's birthday

The Bang Bang! actress took to her Instagram to share an image of the birthday girl to wish her on her 25th birthday. Along with the wish, Katrina also wished her success this year in her acting endeavors. She wrote, 'Happy happy happiest birthday. May you rise to the greatest of heights this year- all the love to you' with a heart emoji.

More on Katrina Kaif and Sharvari Wagh's friendship

Though the actresses have not shared the screen together yet, their friendship has been talked about a lot by their fans. In April 2020, reports about Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother, and Katrina Kaif's rumoured beau, dating Sharvari started circulating the B-Town. However, the actor was quick to reveal to Peeping Moon that they were nothing more than friends.

Sharvari Wagh on the work front

The young actress entered the industry through modeling and bagged her debut acting role in The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke liye in 2020. Soon to appear alongside Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari will be next seen in Varun V. Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2. According to IMDB, the actress is the granddaughter of former Maharashtra CM, Manohar Joshi.

Katrina Kaif's latest movies and projects

The leading lady of Bollywood Katrina Kaif made her name in Bollywood through movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, Partner, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Her most recent appearance on the big screen was in the movie Angrezi Medium in 2020 in the song Kudi Na Nachne De. The actress has three movies lined up for the upcoming years like Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot and Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3.

