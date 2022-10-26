Katrina Kaif Has A Special Wake-up Call For Hubby Vicky Kaushal; Watch Latter's Reaction

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to give away major couple goals. Since their wedding, which took place in December, last year, the couple has been painting the town red with their mushy posts. However, their latest video featuring Katrina Kaif's wake-up call for Kaushal has left the latter stunned and viewers in splits.

Katrina is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy. While the actor will be playing the role of a ghost in the movie, she recently channelled her character to wake up her actor-husband, Vicky Kaushal. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Sooryavanshi actor shared a video of her waking up Kaushal with one of her dialogues from her forthcoming film, which said, "Main bhoot hoon." Kaushal was seemingly stunned by the wake-up call as he smiled and hid his face with a blanket. Sharing the clip, Katrina wrote, "Biwi ka loving wake up call."

Vicky Kaushal's reaction to the video has left fans in splits. The Sardar Udham star reshared the clip on his Instagram stories and sent a message to all the wives. He wrote, "Don't try this at Home biwiyon."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Diwali celebration

Katrina and Vicky celebrated their first Diwali as a couple this year. The couple held a pooja at their Mumbai residence, and the Manmarziyaan actor shared glimpses of the same. Katrina Kaif also dropped some adorable pictures of them sporting ethnic outfits.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif