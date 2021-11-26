Katrina Kaif, Ishaan & Siddhant Starrer Horror Drama ‘Phone Bhoot’ To Release In Mid-2022

One of the highly anticipated films Phone Bhoot starring an ensemble cast, including Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, has finally got a theatrical release date. The movie directed by Gurmmeet Singh that went on floors last year amid the coronavirus pandemic is slated to hit the screens next year during summers on July 15, 2022.

The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Interestingly, the release of Phone Bhoot coincides with that of the iconic film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that was released on 15th July 2011 and marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first film together. Phone Boot is a quirky horror comedy-drama that is sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter.

Release date of horror-comedy drama Phone Bhoot announced

Taran Adarsh shared the update on Twitter with an old poster of the trio dressed in formal attire while goofing around. Katrina is seen smiling at the camera while Siddhant and Ishaan are jumping in the background. Actors Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Katrina Kaif were all announced as part of the Phone Bhoot cast in July 2020. The trio also took to their Instagram accounts to share the first look of the film through a poster in which the actors were seen dressed in black-coloured suits with white-coloured shirts underneath them.

The film that is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment mark the first-ever collaboration between the three actors. Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is basking in the success of his latest film Bunty Aur Babli 2 where he played the role of a can Bunty along with debutant Sharvari. Chaturvedi will also star in an untitled Shakun Batra film, alongside Ananya Panday. The film was released theatrically on November 19, 2021. Apart from Ishaan, Katrina is also enjoying the success of her latest release Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter who was last seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday is also waiting for the release of his next film Pippa.

IMAGE: Twitter/TaranAdarsh