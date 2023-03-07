Katrina Kaif Records Goofy Video Of Vicky Kaushal Dancing With Sham Kaushal | Watch

Katrina Kaif recorded a goofy video of her husband Vicky Kaushal dancing with his father Sham Kaushal. The clip was shared by the action director on his Instagram handle and gave a glimpse into his Holi celebration with his actor son and daughter-in-law.

In the video, the father and son duo was dressed up in white clothes and had Holi colours smeared on them. They performed bhangra steps to Diljit Dosanjh’s song Peaches. Vicky’s wife Katrina’s voice could be heard in the background. She giggled and instructed Vicky to look up at the camera.

Check out the video here.

Earlier in the day, Katrina posted pictures of her Holi celebration with husband Vicky, her in-laws Sham and Veena Kaushal and younger sister Isabelle Kaif.

They were smeared in colours and posed all smiles for the cameras in Holi pictures shared on Instagram. The Phone Bhoot actress captioned her post, "Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii (sic). In the image, she wrapped her arms around Vicky from behind as he clicked the happy family photos. While the first picture is of the couple, the second photo is with their family members.

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the action film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. It will be released on Diwali later this year. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo appearance in it as YRF's spy Universe expands.

Vicky, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shoot of the biopic Sam Bahadur, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Additionally, he has an untitled film opposite Tripti Dimrii line up for release.