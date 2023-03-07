Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Are All Smiles In Holi Photos With Family

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Holi 2023 with their family. The Phonebhoot actress shared pictures from the time on social media. The celebrity couple was joined by Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal and Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif on the festive occasion.

They were smeared in colours and posed all smiles for the cameras in Holi pictures shared on Instagram. Katrina captioned her post, "Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii (sic). In the image, she wrapped her arms around Vicky from behind as he clicked the happy family photos. While the first picture is of the couple, the second photo is with their family members.

Vicky also shared a picture with his family on Instagram and captioned the post, "Happy Holi to all of you from all of us." Separately, in his Instagram stories, the Sanju actor also gave a glimpse into his Holi lunch consisting of puri, sabzi and a sweet dish.

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021. They have been shelling out major couples goals on social media and often share mushy comments on each other's posts.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's upcoming movies

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will feature in the action film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. Also co-starring Emraan Hashmi, it will release on Diwali later this year. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo appearance in it as YRF's spy Universe expands.

Vicky, on the other hand, has been busy with the shoot of the biopic Sam Bahadur, which is directd by Meghna Gulzar. Co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His next release, however, is an untitled film opposite Tripti Dimrii. It is directed by Anand Tiwari.