While the fans are still not over enjoying the glimpses of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities, they were left elated when they learned about the Bang Bang actor's upcoming project. As Katrina announced her new film with Sriram Raghavan, she revealed how she always wanted to work with the filmmaker.

Katrina Kaif is back on set with her upcoming movie with Sriram Raghavan

Katrina Kaif recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen posing for the camera with the team of her upcoming movie, Merry Christmas. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a white top with blue jeans while standing next to Ramesh Taurani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan, and Sanjay Routray. In the caption, she mentioned that she was finally back on set with the director, Sriram Raghavan for the upcoming movie, Merry Christmas. Stating further, she also mentioned how she always wanted to work with the director and added how he was a master when it came to narratives that showcased thrillers. She further stated that it was an honour to be directed by him. Adding to it, she also revealed that she will be paired with Vijay Sethupathi in the film and added how she was super excited to be teaming up with him along with Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.

The caption read, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox" (sic)

Many fans took to Katrina Kaif's Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their excitement for her upcoming film while many others wished her all the best for the film. Some fans also wished her a Happy Christmas and praised her in the comments section. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Katrina Kaif's Instagram post.





