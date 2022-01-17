Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor & Other Celebs Wish Director Ali Abbas Zafar On His B'day; See

Ali Abbas Zafar is one of the most well-known directors and producers of the film industry. He is known for directing some of his best projects like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. As the director turns a year older, wishes have been pouring in for him from all corners. Many celebrities from the film fraternity have taken to their social media handles and wished the director. But what caught our attention was Katrina's special wish for his beloved director friend.

Katrina Kaif's special birthday wish for Ali Abbas Zafar

Taking to her Instagram stories, actress Katrina Kaif went down memory lane and shared a series of throwback photos from their shoots, featuring her dear friend. With each photo Katrina penned a heartfelt note for his best buddy. In the first picture, Katrina wrote, "Dear Buddy...it's your birthday". Here take a look-

In the next picture, Katrina expressed how much she misses her friend and she wrote -" I do miss you".While she captioned the other pictures as "Sharing all my wisdom with u......And how u always agree with me......Have a wondrous day." Here take a look at all of Katrina's stories for his friend Ali-

In the photos, we could clearly see Katrina's bond with the director. Ali too replied with equal warmth. He reposted the story on his Instagram and wrote- "Yes it's my birthday, where is my gift?".

For the unversed, director Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif have worked together in films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, both of which also features Salman Khan. He also directed the film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, in which Katrina Kaif starred with Imran Khan and Ali Zafar.

Shahid Kapoor and other celebs wish Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar are currently gearing up to share the screen for their next film, which will tentatively be titled Bloody Daddy. Shahid Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes photo from their action film and captioned the story as "Happy Happy birthday @aliabbaszafar Love you loads brother...can't wait to see you soon on set!!".Here take a look at Shahid's story-

Ali reposted the story and wrote-"Thank you @shahidkapoor, Lookout Kar Diya.. #welldone." Apart from Shahid other actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Gauahar Khan and many others have posted adorable stories for the director.

IMAGE:instagram@katrinakaif,aliabbaszafar,shahidkapoor